公司目錄
Chainalysis
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
  • 薪資
  • 產品經理

  • 所有產品經理薪資

Chainalysis 產品經理 薪資

Chainalysis的產品經理薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$206K。 查看Chainalysis總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/4/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Chainalysis
Senior Product Manager
New York, NY
年度總薪資
$206K
職級
Senior
底薪
$186K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$20K
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
9 年
職涯等級是什麼 Chainalysis?
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Chainalysis，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Chainalysis in United States產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$436,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Chainalysis產品經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$212,000。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainalysis/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.