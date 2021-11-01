公司目錄
Chainalysis
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Chainalysis 薪資

Chainalysis的薪資範圍從低端的產品設計師年度總薪酬$143,068到高端的銷售$310,896。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Chainalysis. 最後更新： 8/17/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $160K
產品經理
Median $211K
軟體工程經理
Median $290K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
行政助理
$286K
資料科學家
$162K
人力資源
$279K
行銷
$178K
產品設計師
$143K
招募專員
$162K
銷售
$311K
解決方案架構師
$199K

資料架構師

缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 Chainalysis，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Chainalysis is 銷售 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $310,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainalysis is $199,000.

特色職位

    未找到Chainalysis的特色職位

相關公司

  • Docker
  • Verkada
  • Deep Instinct
  • Delphix
  • StreamSets
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源