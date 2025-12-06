CGI的解決方案架構師薪酬 in CanadaSolution Architect級別每year總計CA$141K。 每year薪酬 in Canada套餐的中位數總計CA$142K。 查看CGI總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
