  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

CGI 軟體工程師 薪資

CGI的軟體工程師薪酬 in Canada範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每yearCA$75.2K到Lead Analyst級別每yearCA$125K。 每year薪酬 in Canada套餐的中位數總計CA$82.6K。 查看CGI總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/6/2025

新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
(入門級)
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
職涯等級是什麼 CGI?

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

常見問題

CGI in Canada軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$124,640。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
CGI軟體工程師職位 in Canada年度總薪酬中位數為CA$82,553。

其他資源

