CGI的項目經理薪酬 in Canada範圍從Project Manager級別每yearCA$93.6K到Senior Project Manager級別每yearCA$113K。 每year薪酬 in Canada套餐的中位數總計CA$98.7K。 查看CGI總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
