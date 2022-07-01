公司目錄
Cervello
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Cervello 薪資

Cervello的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$90,450到高端的專案經理$243,210。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Cervello. 最後更新： 8/17/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

專案經理
$243K
專案管理師
$148K
軟體工程師
$90.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Cervello में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका 專案經理 at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $243,210 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Cervello में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $148,255 है।

特色職位

    未找到Cervello的特色職位

相關公司

  • Mendix
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • Huntress
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源