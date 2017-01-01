公司目錄
Cerve
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Cerve的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Cerve builds the tools and access needed to make the food and beverage supply chain more integrated, collaborative and sustainable.

    We see a food system that is more connected than ever before. An integrated food system that enables efficiency and transparency of consumption and wastage throughout the entire supply chain.

    We partner with the most innovative global companies to continue to advance our sustainability agenda, including membership in environmental organisations to promote sustainable strategies.

    cerve.com
    網站
    2019
    成立年份
    10
    員工數量
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Cerve的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Amazon
    • Square
    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • PayPal
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源