Ceridian 薪資

Ceridian的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$52,260到高端的人力資源$279,390。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Ceridian. 最後更新： 8/17/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Developer I $59.1K
Software Developer II $74.9K
Software Developer III $86.7K
Senior Software Developer $97.6K
Lead Software Developer $112K

全端軟體工程師

軟體品質保證工程師

產品設計師
Median $92K
客戶服務
$52.3K

人力資源
$279K
行銷
$137K
產品設計經理
$106K
產品經理
$67.4K
專案管理師
$82.6K
招募專員
$68.6K
軟體工程經理
$111K
解決方案架構師
$128K
Technical Account Manager
$88.2K
技術專案經理
$101K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在 Ceridian，RSUs 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 1st- (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 2nd- (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 3rd- (33.30% annually)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

特色職位

    未找到Ceridian的特色職位

