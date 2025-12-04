公司目錄
Cerebras Systems
Cerebras Systems 軟體工程師 薪資

Cerebras Systems的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L2級別每year$193K到L12級別每year$295K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$305K。 查看Cerebras Systems總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/4/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L2
(入門級)
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
最新薪資提交
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Cerebras Systems，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Cerebras Systems in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$525,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Cerebras Systems軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$285,000。

