Centrica 薪資

Centrica的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$38,420到高端的產品經理$117,761。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Centrica. 最後更新： 8/17/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $103K
行政助理
$38.7K
客戶服務
$38.4K

電機工程師
$66.8K
產品經理
$118K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Centrica is 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centrica is $66,842.

