Centre for Development of Advanced Computing的產品設計師平均總薪酬 in India範圍從每year₹694K到₹951K。 查看Centre for Development of Advanced Computing總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/4/2025

平均總薪酬

$8.5K - $10.1K
India
常見範圍
可能範圍
$7.9K$8.5K$10.1K$10.8K
常見範圍
可能範圍

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?

常見問題

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India產品設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹950,704。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing產品設計師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹694,427。

其他資源

