Centre for Development of Advanced Computing的資訊技術專員平均總薪酬範圍從每year₹529K到₹722K。 查看Centre for Development of Advanced Computing總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/4/2025
平均總薪酬
邀請您的朋友和社群在60秒內匿名新增薪資資料。更多數據意味著為像您這樣的求職者和我們的社群提供更好的見解！
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centre-for-development-of-advanced-computing/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.