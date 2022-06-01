公司目錄
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 薪資

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention的薪資範圍從低端資料科學家每年總薪酬$111,000到高端用戶體驗研究員的$195,975。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 最後更新： 9/10/2025

$160K

資料科學家
Median $111K

健康資訊學

Economist
Median $140K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$133K

項目經理
$149K
用戶體驗研究員
$196K
常見問題

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention最高薪職位是用戶體驗研究員 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$195,975。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention年度總薪酬中位數為$140,000。

