Celonis 薪資

Celonis的薪資範圍從低端業務分析師每年總薪酬$42,346到高端人力資源的$205,800。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Celonis. 最後更新： 9/10/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
IC1 $69.5K
IC2 $102K
IC3 $120K
IC4 $160K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $150K
銷售工程師
Median $170K

業務分析師
Median $42.3K
管理顧問
Median $200K
軟體工程經理
Median $178K
產品設計師
Median $94.3K
客戶服務
$181K
客戶成功
$201K
資料科學經理
$89.5K
資料科學家
$89.1K
財務分析師
$63.8K
人力資源
$206K
行銷
$88.6K
行銷營運
$90.5K
合作夥伴經理
$131K
專案經理
$164K
項目經理
$159K
銷售
$115K
解決方案架構師
$94.5K

數據架構師

技術專案經理
$201K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Celonis，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Celonis，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

