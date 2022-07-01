公司目錄
Catch Co.
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Catch Co.的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    At Catch Co, our purpose is to rescue people from the indoors by connecting them with America’s top outdoor sport: fishing. More than 50 million Americans fish every year and Catch Co is the industry leader in creating products, content, and experiences that modern anglers love. Most importantly, we aim to have the most loyal customers in the outdoors industry. We are building 3 unique businesses to deliver on that mission:- Mystery Tackle Box - Founded in 2012, MTB is the most popular fishing subscription service in the world, with over 5 million boxes shipped (and counting!).- Karl’s Bait and Tackle - Launched in 2018, Karl’s is a unique and exciting ecommerce experience that brings the local tackle shop to the Internet.- Catch Co. fishing products - Catch Co also designs and develops some of fishing’s most popular and innovative brands and products, sold online and in retail throughout the world.To support these businesses, we have built a best-in-class foundation of creativity, technology, data, and a fun and supportive culture. We have also built durable partnerships with some of the industry’s most impactful content creators, influencers, product designers, and more. As we execute against our mission, our team members remain curious, action-oriented, and collaborative. If that sounds like you, we would love to meet you.These are our core values:Passion: We love what we do and we take pride in our work.Action: We work hard to get stuff done, with urgency.Optimism: We believe that we will succeed, and we are willing to keep trying new things.Honesty: We tell it like it is, communicate issues, take accountability and use data to make decisions. We are transparent with customers, partners and employees.Curiosity: We look for ways to make things better. We focus on solutions, not problems.#happydance: We create happiness for our customers and for each other.Everybody can fish with us!

    https://catchco.com
    網站
    2012
    成立年份
    150
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Catch Co.的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Square
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源