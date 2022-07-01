公司目錄
Cask
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Cask的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Headquartered in San Diego, California, Cask designs, enables, and sustains digital transformation on the NOW® platform for enterprise clients across both the private and public sectors. Cask is one of just a handful of companies that has achieved ServiceNow® Elite Partner status and the only partner to be honored with the ServiceNow®Americas Elite Partner of the Year award in January 2020 and the Global Elite Partner of the Year Award in May 2020.Cask delivers end-to-end solutions to help organizations make the most of their ServiceNow investments, reducing cost, and improving quality of services across the enterprise. Cask’s portfolio includes strategy, implementation, modernization, digital transformation, and managed services that enable clients to execute an end-to-end digital vision. Cask consultants provide domain-focused solutions across IT, Human Resources, Security and Risk Management, Customer Service, Finance / Procurement, and Operations to modernize employee, customer, and constituent user experience. Cask’s approach integrates design thinking and organizational change management to help its customers transform the way they work.

    https://casknx.com
    網站
    2004
    成立年份
    330
    員工數量
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Cask的特色職位

    相關公司

    • PayPal
    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源