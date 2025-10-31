Capital One的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Associate Software Eng級別每year$139K到Senior Distinguished Eng級別每year$476K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$151K。 查看Capital One總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/31/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Eng
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Capital One，Options採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.30% 每年)