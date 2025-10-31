公司目錄
Capital One
  • 薪資
  • 客戶服務

  • 所有客戶服務薪資

Capital One 客戶服務 薪資

Capital One的客戶服務薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$46K。 查看Capital One總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/31/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Capital One
Branch Ambassador
Dallas, TX
年度總薪資
$46K
職級
L1
底薪
$46K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
2 年
職涯等級是什麼 Capital One?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
Options

在Capital One，Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



常見問題

Capital One in United States客戶服務最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$59,761。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Capital One客戶服務職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$46,000。

