Cambium Learning Group
Cambium Learning Group 薪資

Cambium Learning Group的薪資範圍從低端的人力資源年度總薪酬$50,250到高端的產品經理$159,120。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Cambium Learning Group. 最後更新： 8/12/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $146K
資料科學家
$111K
人力資源
$50.3K

產品經理
$159K
技術專案經理
$121K
技術文件撰寫人員
$63.7K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Cambium Learning Group is 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cambium Learning Group is $115,545.

