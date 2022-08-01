公司目錄
Cadalys
    In 2018 Cadalys became a strategic Salesforce apps company providing powerful and innovative solutions for Salesforce customers. - Cadalys Concierge is a next-generation powerful and elegant help center. It enables superior performance by providing employees, customers and partners with fast access to better information. Streamlined ticketing enables faster resolutions. - Cadalys Care empowers payers and providers with evidence-based care guidelines to achieve superior patient outcomes while reducing costs. - Cadalys Service Management enables companies to provide superior IT Service Management (ITSM) to employees, customers and partners through ITIL® best practices.

    cadalys.com
    2008
    45
    $1M-$10M
