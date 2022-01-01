公司目錄
字節跳動 薪資

ByteDance的薪資範圍從低端會計師每年總薪酬$16,519到高端軟體工程師的$1,207,230。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 字節跳動. 最後更新： 11/21/2025

軟體工程師
1-2 $210K
2-1 $277K
2-2 $407K
3-1 $544K
3-2 $744K
4-1 $1.21M

iOS工程師

行動軟體工程師

前端軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

安全軟體工程師

網站可靠性工程師

虛擬實境軟體工程師

開發者倡導者

研究科學家

產品經理
1-2 $148K
2-1 $234K
2-2 $322K
3-1 $449K
3-2 $527K
4-1 $699K
行銷
1-2 $113K
2-1 $144K
2-2 $223K
3-1 $295K
3-2 $384K
4-1 $565K

產品行銷經理

資料科學家
1-2 $178K
2-1 $214K
2-2 $312K
3-1 $397K
產品設計師
1-2 $164K
2-1 $168K
2-2 $260K
3-1 $383K

用戶體驗設計師

用戶介面設計師

銷售
1-2 $117K
2-1 $130K
2-2 $200K
3-1 $210K

客戶主管

客戶經理

招聘專員
1-2 $111K
2-1 $161K
2-2 $148K

人才尋訪專員

高階主管招聘專員

技術招聘專員

專案經理
2-1 $161K
2-2 $209K
3-1 $329K
軟體工程經理
3-1 $584K
3-2 $794K
技術專案經理
1-2 $151K
2-1 $224K
2-2 $267K
3-1 $376K
人力資源
1-2 $107K
2-1 $156K
2-2 $188K
3-1 $323K
網路安全分析師
1-2 $149K
2-1 $275K
2-2 $352K
3-1 $518K
業務分析師
1-2 $114K
2-2 $214K
3-1 $266K
資料分析師
1-2 $125K
2-1 $163K
項目經理
2-1 $97.5K
2-2 $137K
3-1 $297K
業務營運經理
2-1 $167K
2-2 $208K
業務營運
Median $235K
業務拓展
Median $165K
信任與安全
Median $118K
用戶體驗研究員
2-2 $237K
3-1 $296K
資料科學經理
Median $409K
合作夥伴經理
Median $205K
財務分析師
Median $150K
硬體工程師
Median $350K
法務
Median $127K

法務顧問

管理顧問
Median $200K
行銷營運
Median $89.9K
資訊技術專員
Median $74.1K
營收營運
Median $120K
解決方案架構師
Median $278K

數據架構師

雲端安全架構師

會計師
$16.5K

技術會計師

行政助理
$49.8K
幕僚長
$247K
文案寫手
$63.3K
企業發展
$233K
客戶服務
$50.5K
客戶成功
$73.8K
平面設計師
$48.3K
機械工程師
$286K
光學工程師
$387K
產品設計經理
$385K
法規事務
$108K
銷售工程師
$65.3K
技術寫作者
$129K
整體薪酬
$304K
創投家
$91.9K
股權歸屬時程

20%

1

25%

2

25%

3

30%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ByteDance，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 30% 歸屬於 4th- (7.50% 每季)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

15%

1

25%

2

25%

3

35%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ByteDance，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 15% 歸屬於 1st- (15.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 35% 歸屬於 4th- (35.00% 每年)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ByteDance，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

常見問題

ByteDance最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the 4-1 level，年度總薪酬為$1,207,230。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ByteDance年度總薪酬中位數為$209,525。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bytedance/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.