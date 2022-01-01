ByteDance的薪資範圍從低端會計師每年總薪酬$16,519到高端軟體工程師的$1,207,230。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 字節跳動. 最後更新： 11/21/2025
What do Product Managers even do?
20%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
30%
年 4
在ByteDance，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
30% 歸屬於 4th-年 (7.50% 每季)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
15%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
35%
年 4
在ByteDance，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
15% 歸屬於 1st-年 (15.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
35% 歸屬於 4th-年 (35.00% 每年)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在ByteDance，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bytedance/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.