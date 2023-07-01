公司目錄
Brim Financial
    Brim is a Toronto-based company that has developed a cutting-edge credit card infrastructure and digital platform. They offer a range of consumer and business credit cards, including buy-now pay-later options. Additionally, Brim's Platform as a Service allows banks, fintechs, credit unions, and large companies to innovate quickly and easily. Their end-to-end digital platform, credit cards, financial products, and global rewards can be used by B2B partners to launch a white labeled or co-branded platform in just a few weeks.

    https://brimfinancial.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
