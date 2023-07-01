公司目錄
Brickell Biotech
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Brickell Biotech的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in the United States. They focus on developing prescription therapeutics for autoimmune, inflammatory, and debilitating diseases. Their products include sofpironium bromide, BBI-02, BBI-10, and next-generation kinase inhibitors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with various organizations. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics was previously known as Brickell Biotech and changed its name in September 2022. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

    http://www.brickellbio.com
    網站
    2009
    成立年份
    31
    員工人數
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Brickell Biotech的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Stripe
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源