Bosch Global的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United StatesSL1級別每year總計$192K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$192K。 查看Bosch Global總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
EG16
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL1
$192K
$168K
$0
$23.5K
SL2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
