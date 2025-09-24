公司目錄
Bosch Global的軟體工程師薪酬 in Germany範圍從EG12級別每year€67.7K到SL4級別每year€77K。 每year薪酬 in Germany套餐的中位數總計€89K。 查看Bosch Global總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
EG12
(入門級)
€67.7K
€65.3K
€0
€2.4K
EG13
€77.9K
€69.3K
€0
€8.7K
EG14
€83.9K
€81.1K
€0
€2.8K
EG15
Senior SWE
€90.7K
€89.5K
€0
€1.2K
€142K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Bosch Global?

常見問題

Bosch Global in Germany軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€118,269。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Bosch Global軟體工程師職位 in Germany年度總薪酬中位數為€86,459。

