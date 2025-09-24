Bosch Global的軟體工程師薪酬 in Germany範圍從EG12級別每year€67.7K到SL4級別每year€77K。 每year薪酬 in Germany套餐的中位數總計€89K。 查看Bosch Global總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
EG12
€67.7K
€65.3K
€0
€2.4K
EG13
€77.9K
€69.3K
€0
€8.7K
EG14
€83.9K
€81.1K
€0
€2.8K
EG15
€90.7K
€89.5K
€0
€1.2K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***