Bosch Global的資料科學家薪酬 in IndiaEG14級別每year總計₹2.41M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.58M。 查看Bosch Global總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
EG12
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG13
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG14
₹2.41M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹70.5K
EG15
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
