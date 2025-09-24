公司目錄
Bosch Global 資料分析師 薪資

Bosch Global的資料分析師薪酬 in Singapore套餐中位數每year總計SGD 81.4K。 查看Bosch Global總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Bosch Global
Data Analyst
Singapore, SG, Singapore
年度總薪資
SGD 81.4K
職級
L2
底薪
SGD 71.2K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
獎金
SGD 10.2K
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
2 年
職涯等級是什麼 Bosch Global?

SGD 210K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
常見問題

Bosch Global in Singapore의 資料分析師에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 SGD 83,823입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Bosch Global의 資料分析師 직무 in Singapore에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 SGD 81,316입니다.

