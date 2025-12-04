公司目錄
Boom! By Cindy Joseph
Boom! By Cindy Joseph 行政助理 薪資

Boom! By Cindy Joseph的行政助理平均總薪酬 in Pakistan範圍從每yearPKR 3.43M到PKR 4.87M。 查看Boom! By Cindy Joseph總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/4/2025

平均總薪酬

$13.8K - $16.4K
Pakistan
常見範圍
可能範圍
$12.2K$13.8K$16.4K$17.3K
常見範圍
可能範圍

常見問題

Boom! By Cindy Joseph in Pakistan行政助理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為PKR 4,869,451。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Boom! By Cindy Joseph行政助理職位 in Pakistan年度總薪酬中位數為PKR 3,429,787。

