公司目錄
BlueVoyant
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

BlueVoyant 薪資

BlueVoyant的薪資範圍從低端網路安全分析師每年總薪酬$81,258到高端資訊技術專員的$286,560。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 BlueVoyant. 最後更新： 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Median $127K

全端軟體工程師

資訊技術專員
$287K
產品經理
$153K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
銷售
$84.6K
網路安全分析師
$81.3K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

BlueVoyant最高薪職位是資訊技術專員 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$286,560。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
BlueVoyant年度總薪酬中位數為$127,000。

精選職缺

    未找到BlueVoyant的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Gigamon
  • Vectra AI
  • Proofpoint
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源