Blue Origin
Blue Origin 薪資

Blue Origin的薪資範圍從低端的商業分析師年度總薪酬$90,000到高端的產品經理$249,312。

$160K

機械工程師
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

品質工程師

製造工程師

熱工程師

電腦輔助工程師

軟體工程師
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

系統工程師

硬體工程師
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

嵌入式硬體工程師

航太工程師
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
技術專案經理
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

技術專案經理

產品經理
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
材料工程師
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
電機工程師
Median $200K
商業分析師
Median $90K
專案管理師
Median $146K
業務營運
$102K
化學工程師
$91.5K
控制工程師
$171K
企業發展
$246K
資料分析師
$164K
資料科學經理
$244K
財務分析師
$154K
人力資源
$136K
資訊技術專業人員
$198K
產品設計師
$218K
專案經理
$225K
招募專員
$99.3K
網路安全分析師
$150K
軟體工程經理
$212K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Blue Origin is 產品經理 at the L4 level with a yearly total compensation of $249,312. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Origin is $151,333.

