Bloomreach的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Software Engineer級別每year₹4.67M到Senior Software Engineer級別每year₹6.12M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹5.18M。 查看Bloomreach總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹4.67M
₹4.18M
₹368K
₹128K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.12M
₹4.93M
₹831K
₹362K
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***