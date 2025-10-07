公司目錄
Bloomberg
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 後端軟體工程師

  • United Kingdom

Bloomberg 後端軟體工程師 薪資 在United Kingdom

Bloomberg的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in United Kingdom範圍從Software Engineer級別每year£84.1K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year£158K。 每year薪酬 in United Kingdom套餐的中位數總計£146K。 查看Bloomberg總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025

平均 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer
(入門級)
£84.1K
£78.2K
£0
£5.9K
Senior Software Engineer
£158K
£131K
£0
£27K
£122K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Bloomberg，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Bloomberg in United Kingdom後端軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為£187,016。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Bloomberg後端軟體工程師職位 in United Kingdom年度總薪酬中位數為£143,672。

