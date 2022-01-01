公司目錄
Blackbaud
Blackbaud 薪資

Blackbaud的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$41,650到高端人力資源的$223,875。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Blackbaud. 最後更新： 11/17/2025

軟體工程師
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $98.1K
項目經理
Median $106K

軟體工程經理
Median $180K
業務分析師
$81.3K
業務拓展
$62.3K
客戶服務
$41.7K
人力資源
$224K
產品設計師
$101K
銷售
$95.7K
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Blackbaud，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.4% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.40% 每年)

常見問題

Blackbaud最高薪職位是人力資源 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$223,875。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Blackbaud年度總薪酬中位數為$100,500。

其他資源