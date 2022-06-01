公司目錄
BJC HealthCare
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於BJC HealthCare的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health-care organizations in the United States, and is focused on delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. BJC HealthCare is consistently recognized as Top Places to Work in St. Louis. We specialize in inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice, and more.

    http://www.bjc.org
    網站
    1993
    成立年份
    32,000
    員工數量
    $1B-$10B
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到BJC HealthCare的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源