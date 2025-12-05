公司目錄
Berkshire Health Systems
Berkshire Health Systems的法規事務平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$65.6K到$93.6K。 查看Berkshire Health Systems總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/5/2025

平均總薪酬

$75.2K - $88K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$65.6K$75.2K$88K$93.6K
常見範圍
可能範圍

我們只需要 3 更多 法規事務 份薪資資料 Berkshire Health Systems 即可解鎖！

邀請您的朋友和社群在60秒內匿名新增薪資資料。更多數據意味著為像您這樣的求職者和我們的社群提供更好的見解！

職涯等級是什麼 Berkshire Health Systems?

常見問題

Berkshire Health Systems in United States法規事務最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$93,600。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Berkshire Health Systems法規事務職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$65,600。

