Berkeley Humane
    Berkeley Humane is a non-profit organization that provides life-saving programs for cats and dogs in the East Bay community. They aim to cultivate compassion and strengthen the human-animal bond. They have found homes for over 45,000 shelter animals and offer additional support through their PAWS programs, including a behavior advice hotline, pet food pantry, end-of-life service, and pet loss support group. Berkeley Humane relies on community support to continue their life-saving mission and is not affiliated with national animal welfare organizations or government agencies.

    https://berkeleyhumane.org
    1927
    31
    $1M-$10M
