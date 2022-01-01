公司目錄
Bentley Systems 薪資

Bentley Systems的薪資範圍從低端技術寫作每年總薪酬$8,861到高端軟體工程經理的$112,435。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Bentley Systems. 最後更新： 8/26/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $88.7K

全端軟體工程師

銷售
Median $100K
客戶服務
$49K

資料科學家
$90.5K
管理顧問
$50.6K
行銷
$78.6K
機械工程師
$25.5K
產品設計師
$64.3K
產品經理
$99.2K
項目經理
$108K
網路安全分析師
$99.5K
軟體工程經理
$112K
技術寫作
$8.9K
常見問題

Bentley Systems最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$112,435。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Bentley Systems年度總薪酬中位數為$88,740。

