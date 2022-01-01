公司目錄
Benevity
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Benevity 薪資

Benevity的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$40,275到高端軟體工程經理的$128,036。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Benevity. 最後更新： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Median $91.3K

全端軟體工程師

產品設計師
Median $87.3K
產品經理
Median $92.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
軟體工程經理
Median $128K
業務分析師
$72.3K
客戶服務
$40.3K
專案經理
$58.9K
解決方案架構師
$91.5K
技術專案經理
$53.9K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Benevity，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Benevity最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$128,036。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Benevity年度總薪酬中位數為$87,266。

精選職缺

    未找到Benevity的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Security Compass
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • Clio
  • Indellient
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源