BenchSci的產品設計師平均總薪酬 in Canada範圍從每yearCA$78.4K到CA$110K。 查看BenchSci總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/4/2025

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在BenchSci，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

BenchSci in Canada產品設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$109,812。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
BenchSci產品設計師職位 in Canada年度總薪酬中位數為CA$78,437。

其他資源

