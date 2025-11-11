公司目錄
  薪資
  軟體工程師

  品質保證軟體工程師

Bell Integrator 品質保證軟體工程師 薪資

Bell Integrator的品質保證軟體工程師薪酬 in Russia套餐中位數每year總計RUB 1.31M。 查看Bell Integrator總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/11/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
年度總薪資
RUB 1.31M
職級
Middle
底薪
RUB 1.31M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
獎金
RUB 0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
1 年
職涯等級是什麼 Bell Integrator?
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
常見問題

Bell Integrator in Russia品質保證軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為RUB 3,204,203。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Bell Integrator品質保證軟體工程師職位 in Russia年度總薪酬中位數為RUB 1,307,376。

