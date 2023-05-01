公司目錄
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive 薪資

Behaviour Interactive的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$61,772到高端產品經理的$122,794。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Behaviour Interactive. 最後更新： 10/10/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $61.8K

電玩遊戲軟體工程師

資料分析師
$62.5K
產品經理
$123K

招募專員
$84.6K
