    關於

    Beamer is a no-code product communication platform. With Beamer Changelos, NPS and Feedback we open a two-way communication channel for user learning and product feedback. Updates from Beamer's platform are unobtrusive, tailored to the customer's needs and available right within the app. Our mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products! Beamer is easy to install and requires no coding knowledge. Just plug in the Beamer script and go. It's a must-have for the Product teams.

    getbeamer.com
    網站
    2017
    成立年份
    56
    員工人數
    總部

