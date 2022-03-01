公司目錄
Banner Health
Banner Health 薪資

Banner Health的薪資範圍從低端行政助理每年總薪酬$63,700到高端醫師的$144,275。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Banner Health. 最後更新： 11/17/2025

產品設計師
Median $90.5K
行政助理
$63.7K
資料分析師
$65.3K

管理顧問
$101K
醫師
$144K
產品經理
$105K
軟體工程師
$68.6K
常見問題

Banner Health最高薪職位是醫師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$144,275。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Banner Health年度總薪酬中位數為$90,480。

