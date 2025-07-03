公司目錄
Bank of England
Bank of England 薪資

Bank of England的薪資範圍從低端行政助理每年總薪酬$40,775到高端解決方案架構師的$196,213。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Bank of England. 最後更新： 11/17/2025

資料科學家
Median $72K
財務分析師
Median $67.5K
軟體工程師
Median $42.6K

行政助理
$40.8K
業務分析師
$89.1K
業務拓展
$50.3K
資料分析師
$67.8K
投資銀行家
$52.7K
解決方案架構師
$196K
常見問題

Bank of England最高薪職位是解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$196,213。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Bank of England年度總薪酬中位數為$67,468。

