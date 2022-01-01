公司目錄
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. 薪資

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$181,570到高端的投資銀行家$1,281,375。 最後更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

量化開發者

財務分析師
Median $235K
資料分析師
$251K

資訊技術專業人員
$293K
投資銀行家
$1.28M
產品經理
$371K
軟體工程經理
$492K
