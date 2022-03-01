公司目錄
AVEVA的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$26,427到高端軟體工程經理的$209,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 AVEVA. 最後更新： 8/26/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $209K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
Median $111K

行銷
Median $120K
客戶服務
$147K
資料科學家
$99.5K
財務分析師
$102K
產品設計師
$100K
產品經理
$128K
專案經理
$67.2K
項目經理
$92.2K
銷售
$26.4K
解決方案架構師
$113K
技術專案經理
$148K
AVEVA最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$209,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
AVEVA年度總薪酬中位數為$111,000。

