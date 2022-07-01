公司目錄
Avantax Wealth Management
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Avantax Wealth Management的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Avantax® offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by a network of approximately 3,600 independent Avantax Financial Professionals (as of June 30, 2021), to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. Avantax is part of the wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which had a collective $88 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2021. Avantax is ranked 13th among independent broker-dealer firms, based on Avantax total revenue as of Dec. 31, 2020 (Source: Financial Planning magazine’s IBD Elite 2021, which ranked the top 46 independent broker-dealers based on annual revenue. Avantax reported total revenue of $546.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2020). Want to find out more about Avantax and our multiple affiliation models for Financial Professionals, tax pros and accounting firms?

    avantax.com
    網站
    1983
    成立年份
    400
    員工數量
    $50M-$100M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Avantax Wealth Management的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Square
    • SoFi
    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源