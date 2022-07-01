公司目錄
Ava Labs
    • 關於

    Ava Labs makes it simple to launch decentralized finance applications on Avalanche, the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry. We are empowering people to easily and freely digitize all the world’s assets on one open, programmable blockchain platform.Ava Labs was founded by Cornell computer scientists who brought on talent from Wall Street to execute their vision. The company has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Initialized Capital, and Polychain Capital, with angel investments from Balaji Srinivasan and Naval Ravikant.

    https://avalabs.org
    網站
    2018
    成立年份
    150
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    其他資源