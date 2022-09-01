公司目錄
AutoTrader 薪資

AutoTrader 的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$29,862到高端的軟體工程經理$155,662。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 AutoTrader . 最後更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $64.8K
客戶服務
$29.9K
資料科學家
$69.7K

產品經理
$98.2K
軟體工程經理
$156K
解決方案架構師
$105K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at AutoTrader is 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,662. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AutoTrader is $83,961.

