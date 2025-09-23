Autodesk的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從P1級別每year$142K到P6級別每year$426K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$246K。 查看Autodesk總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
$142K
$132K
$6.7K
$3.7K
P2
$143K
$120K
$14K
$9K
P3
$167K
$142K
$18.3K
$6.3K
P4
$238K
$176K
$42.7K
$19.6K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Autodesk，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
